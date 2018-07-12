Lawmaker Calls for Punitive Damages against Automakers

Photo : YONHAP News

A lawmaker of the major opposition party says she will actively consider introducing punitive damages against automakers after a spate of reports of BMW vehicles catching fire in South Korea.Park Soon-ja of the Liberty Korea Party, who chairs the National Assembly’s Land Infrastructure and Transport Committee, revealed the plan in a media conference on Monday.Park said that such a measure may be needed against automakers for failing to take proper measures to correct cars’ defects before or after related accidents. She said manufacturers, not consumers, will have the onus of proving that their cars do not have defects.She argued that she has made the call due to the government’s lack of action over accidents caused by vehicle defects, adding she is seeking legislation that allows consumers to participate in investigations into possible auto defects.Her potential proposal indicates stronger punitive actions against car makers than those to be meted out against other manufacturers under the current Product Liability Act.The law obligates manufacturers who failed to take measures after discovering a defect to compensate as much as three times the damage the product inflicted on consumer lives or health.Criticizing the Land, Infrastructure and Transport Ministry for its lackluster responses over the BMW blaze incidents, Park also called for a swift state investigation into the case.