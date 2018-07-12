Moon Seeks Cooperation from New Minor Party Chairman

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called for cooperation from the new leader of a minor opposition on issues concerning the Korean Peninsula and political reform.Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom revealed in a statement on Monday that Moon and the Party for Democracy and Peace Chairman Chung Dong-young spoke by phone in the afternoon.During the five-minute-long conversation, the president congratulated Chung on becoming the party’s leader and expressed confidence in his success based on his experience. Chung once served as a floor leader of the Uri Party, a predecessor of the now ruling Democratic Party.The president also sought “wholehearted” support from Chung to achieve peace on the Korean Peninsula, noting his past service as a former unification minister and current participation in a council on the inter-Korean summit.Moon said Chung must know about the difficulties concerning inter-Korean issues and those regarding the North and the U.S., promising to brief him on the changing circumstances.He also sought his cooperation on political reform, highlighting the importance of bipartisan support.Chung, a four-term lawmaker, was elected as chairman of the party during a national convention it held on Sunday.