S. Korea to Dispatch Second Emergency Relief Team to Laos Dam Collapse Site

The South Korean government will dispatch a second emergency relief team to Laos on Tuesday morning to help the victims of a fatal dam collapse and flooding in the Southeast Asian country.According to Seoul’s Foreign Ministry, the 19-member team consisting of medical experts and assistants will help treat displaced residents, prevent the spread of contagious diseases and maintain the quality of drinking water.Another emergency relief team comprised of 15 members flew to Laos on July 29th on a similar mission and is expected to return to South Korea in several groups between Tuesday and Thursday.The ministry said the government also delivered additional relief goods worth 500-thousand U.S. dollars, including blankets, towels and water bottles, to the respective state government of the affected Laos region on Sunday.