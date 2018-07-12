BMW Korea Apologizes to S. Korean Public for Engine Fires

Photo : YONHAP News

BMW Korea has apologized to the South Korean public over a recent spate of accidents involving its sedans catching fire while being driven on the nation's roads.BMW Korea CEO Kim Hyo-joon held a media conference at a Seoul hotel on Monday and bowed as he offered an apology for causing local customers and the South Korean government concern.Kim attributed the cases of BMW engine fires reported in the country to defects with the exhaust gas recirculation(EGR) coolers in cars sold locally, among other issues. He dismissed speculation that all of the German automaker's diesel vehicles are prone to the problem.He said the company's German headquarters views it as a serious matter and is reviewing the situation to resolve the issue with priority.Kim also stressed the company’s will to have its voluntary recall plan work smoothly.Several technology-related executives from BMW headquarters also attended the conference to explain the causes of the fires.