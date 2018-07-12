Committee Fails to Produce Unified Opinion on Cause of Sewol Sinking

Photo : YONHAP News

A state committee tasked with investigating the Sewol ferry disaster has wrapped up its mission without being able to confirm what caused the ill-fated ship to sink.The Sewol investigation committee announced on Monday the result of its comprehensive review of the maritime disaster, finalizing its 13-month mandate that began after the ship was salvaged. The ferry sank in April of 2016 with more than 300 people on board.In its report, the six-member committee was split down the middle over the exact cause of the incident, with one side arguing the sinking was due to problems with the ship, while the other side was open to the possibility of external causes.Kim Chang-joon, the committee chair, said he feels sorry to the public for their “unfortunate” failure to establish a unified stance on the matter.Another special investigation panel created in March to look into the Sewol disaster and toxic humidifier disinfectants will continue the government's efforts to determine the cause of the sinking.