Governor Kim Denies Opinion Rigging Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo returned home early Tuesday morning after being grilled for more than 18 hours in a probe on his alleged involvement in an opinion rigging scandal.Kim told reporters that he confidently participated in the probe and the independent counsel team did not present strong evidence to prove allegations against him.The special probe team suspects the governor colluded with the power blogger "druking" to manipulate political comments online in order to sway public opinion in favor of President Moon Jae-in during last year's elections.Based on the instant messages shared between the governor and “druking,” the prosecutors also believe Kim attended a presentation where the blogger showed how an automated program could be used to manipulate online comments.The governor is also suspected of violating the election law, allegedly asking “druking” for help in the June 13 local elections, in which he was elected the provincial governor. The governor is accused of promising him a consular representative position in Japan for his help.The governor denied all allegations in the probe.