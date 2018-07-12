Samsung Executive Arrested over Alleged Labor Union Sabotage

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have arrested a former executive of Samsung Electronics over his alleged attempts to sabotage labor union activities at one of the firm's subsidiaries.The Seoul Central District Court on Monday issued an arrest warrant for the former Samsung executive, identified only by his surname Mok, citing that the suspect may destroy evidence in light of his position and role in the case.Mok, who worked in the personnel team of Samsung Group from July 2013 to December 2015, is accused of ordering the organization of a scheme to hamper the establishment and operations of labor unions at Samsung Electronics Service.He also allegedly offered 60 million won to a police official for intervening in labor-management negotiations of the subsidiary and leading the negotiations in favor of the management.