[Exclusive] Supreme Court Attempted to Influence Constitutional Court's Ruling

Photo : KBS News

The Supreme Court under former Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae has been found to have attempted to influence the ruling of the Constitutional Court in a labor case.In an exclusive report unveiled Tuesday, KBS found that Im Jong-heon, the former vice director of the National Court Administration(NCA) under the top court, produced a document to that effect in November 2015 to report to the presidential office.In the document, the NCA said that the Constitutional Court was likely to overturn the Supreme Court's ruling against striking workers, making it impossible to punish strikers for obstruction of business. The top court advised the presidential office to prevent the Constitutional Court from issuing such a ruling.The top court appears to have tried to use the presidential office to interfere in the Constitutional Court's decision to defend its own ruling in the case.The Constitutional Court has yet to make a decision in the case.