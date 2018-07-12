Two Koreas to Inspect Mt. Geumgang for Insect Damage

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea on Wednesday will conduct a joint on-site inspection of the Mount Geumgang resort area in the North to check for damage from harmful insects.A 12-member South Korean delegation crossed the border at 8:39 a.m. for the one-day inspection.South and North Korean officials will jointly inspect a couple of sites in the Mount Geumgang area on the North's east coast and discuss schedules for joint pest control.South Korea then plans to decide which pesticides to use that are not subject to sanctions against the North.North Korea proposed the joint on-site inspection for forestry cooperation on July 30th, and Seoul accepted the proposal the next day.