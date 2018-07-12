'Moon Approved Defense Chief's Suggestions on DSC Reform'

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Song Young-moo reportedly made suggestions to President Moon Jae-in on reforming the scandal-ridden Defense Security Command(DSC) and the president approved them.A government source said Tuesday that Song suggested to President Moon that the controversial military intelligence unit should retain its current command format to properly perform its due roles.The source said that Song made the suggestion during a meeting with Moon last Thursday when the president was on a summer vacation.In the meeting, the defense chief reportedly suggested that the DSC should remain as a military command under direct control of the defense ministry, rather than being absorbed into the ministry. The president reportedly approved the minister's suggestion.The presidential office announced massive reform plans on the scandal-ridden DSC a day after the meeting.