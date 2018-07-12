Senior Judge Appears for Questioning in Judicial Power Abuse Investigation

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution investigating judicial power abuse under the previous administration has publicly summoned an incumbent judge for the first time.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office is questioning the senior judge at the Masan branch of the Changwon District Prosecutors' Office in South Gyeongsang Province.The judge, identified by the surname Kim, previously worked at the National Court Administration(NCA) under the Supreme Court, which is at the center of the power abuse scandal.Kim served as a deliberations officer in the planning department of the NCA from 2015 to 2017. During his time at the NCA, Kim drafted a document that contained activities and information of a judge critical of the top court's move to create an appellate court.An internal probe by the court also found that Kim deleted over 24-thousand files in February last year when he was leaving the NCA. The prosecution raided Kim's office last week for the investigation.