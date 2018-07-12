Ruling, Opposition Parties Agree to Designate Heat Waves as Natural Disasters

Photo : YONHAP News

The negotiation bodies of the three ruling and opposition parties have decided to revise disaster management and safety laws to designate heat waves as natural disasters.The agreement was reached during Tuesday's meeting of a task force on economic bills centered on improving people's livelihoods.The task force is represented by the three negotiation bodies from the ruling Democratic Party, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party and minor opposition Bareunmirae Party.During the meeting, the chief policymakers of the three parties are also reported to have reached a consensus on a bill to ease regulations concerning nonfinancial firms raising their stakes in the country's Internet-only banks, K-Bank and Kakao Bank.