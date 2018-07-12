S. Korea to Send Envoy to Libya for Hostage Release Efforts

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea plans to dispatch a special envoy to Libya to secure the release of a South Korean national kidnapped by an unidentified militia group in the North African country.The Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that Baik Joo-hyeon, former ambassador to Kazakhstan, has been tapped as the special envoy and will be sent to Libya this week.Baik has experience helping to resolve two kidnapping cases involving South Korean fisherman operating in waters near Somalia.A South Korean man and three Filipinos were taken hostage on July sixth following an attack on a water project site in western Libya. A video clip showing them was posted on social media last week.