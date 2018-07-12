Bolton Discussed Illicit N. Korean Coal Shipments with S. Korean Counterpart

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton says he held phone talks with his South Korean counterpart, Chung Eui-yong, on the alleged illegal shipments of North Korean coal into South Korea.In an interview with Fox Business on Tuesday, Bolton that South Korea has been fully cooperating with the U.S. in its probe into the coal shipments and “will do what is appropriate under South Korean law, including prosecution.”Bolton also said that the U.S. continues to push for maximum pressure on the North, revealing that Washington has looked at ways to increase the enforcement of existing sanctions but has not yet considered imposing new sanctions.Bolton said that the U.S. believes “what brought North Korea to the table was the sanctions and the risk of military force down the road,” adding that he thinks the U.S. needs to maintain that pressure on the North to get it to fulfill its commitment to denuclearize.