Military to More than Halve Cars Provided to Generals

Photo : YONHAP News

The Defense Ministry has decided to slash by more than half the number of passenger cars provided to all generals as part of its Defense 2.0 initiative aimed at overhauling the military.In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ministry said it will cut 417 such cars out of a total of 765, starting from this November.The cars will be provided only to key commanders and crisis management personnel that are tasked with combat operations.Cars that will no longer be used exclusively by top officers will replace old vehicles used for military duty. Soldiers whose main duty is to drive such exclusive vehicles will be steadily converted to combat forces.The ministry said the latest decision was reached to boost combat capability by minimizing the operation of troops in noncombat areas as well as to bring down the sense of privilege among military generals.The ministry added that it will be able to save nearly four-point-eight billion won every year with the cut.