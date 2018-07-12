Top Office: US Has Not Issued Complaint over Alleged Shipments of N. Korean Coal

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says the United States, which is leading efforts on sanctioning North Korea, has not issued a complaint about the alleged illegal shipments of North Korean coal into South Korea.Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom made the comment on Wednesday in a news briefing amid criticism that Seoul failed to implement sanctions on the North during the alleged coal smuggling operations.Kim cited that Washington has revealed in a statement through the State Department that it deeply trusts the South Korean government with regard to the latest issue.Kim said it is incomprehensible that South Korea’s media outlets are the ones releasing negative reports when the U.S. has expressed trust toward Seoul.The spokesman declined to comment on U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton’s remarks that he discussed the illicit coal shipment issue with his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong.