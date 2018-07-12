Top Office: Washington Made No Complaint over Seoul's Handling of N. Korean Coal Smuggling

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea's presidential office says the U.S., which is leading efforts on sanctioning North Korea, has not complained about the alleged illegal shipments of North Korean coal into South Korea. The remarks came amid criticism that Seoul has failed to enforce sanctions on Pyongyang for the regime's suspected coal smuggling.Choi You Sun has this report.Report: Amid criticism that Seoul is not complying with international sanctions on Pyongyang over its alleged coal smuggling, Presidential Spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom has stressed that the U.S. has not raised any complaint on the issue.At a briefing Wednesday, the spokesperson also mentioned the U.S. State Department's recent statement in which Washington said it deeply trusts Seoul.Kim even referred to a State Department official's response to a question from a South Korean news agency, saying Seoul is faithful to the maritime implementation of UN Security Council sanctions, and that the two sides maintain close consultations.As for U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton's remarks that he discussed the alleged illicit coal shipments with his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong, chief press secretary Yoon Young-chan said the discussions were part of their general communications.In an interview with Fox Business Tuesday, Bolton said South Korea has been fully cooperating with the U.S. in its probe into the coal shipments and “will do what is appropriate under South Korean law, including prosecution.”South Korea was recently accused of violating UN sanctions against the North, following media reports which suggested shipments of North Korean coal may have been smuggled into South Korea via a third country.Under UN sanctions, the North is banned from exporting coal, iron ore and other mineral resources and countries are obligated to capture and inspect a vessel suspected of illegal activities involving the regime.While an investigation on the suspected shipments to South Korea is under way, Seoul dismissed the latest report that another foreign vessel carrying North Korean coal has entered the country's southeastern Pohang port.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.