KOSPI Ends Wednesday Slightly Up

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean stocks were mixed on Wednesday on the back of underperforming Chinese shares as the U.S. said it would begin slapping additional tariffs on Chinese goods in two weeks.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOPSI) ended the day point-06 percent higher after gaining one-point-29 points. It closed the day at two-thousand-301-point-45.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing point-89 points, or point-11 percent, to close the day at 783-point-81.On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened three-point-nine won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-119-point-nine won.