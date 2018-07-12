Financial Labor Union Votes to Go on Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

Unionized workers in the financial industry plan to stage a general strike calling for an improvement in their working conditions.The Korean Financial Industry Union said on Wednesday that about 77-thousand of some 93-thousand members cast a vote on the strike the previous day, with 93 percent in favor of a walkout plan.The union plans to hold a press conference on Thursday to reveal the details of the plan.The vote came nearly two months after the collapse of the union’s negotiations with the management.The union had called for the universal and early implementation of the 52-hour-workweek system, an extension to the retirement age and improvement of the wage peak system, among other requests.