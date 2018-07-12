Veteran Politician Sohn to Run for Bareunmirae Party's Leadership

Photo : YONHAP News

Veteran politician Sohn Hak-kyu has announced he will run in the leadership race of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party.Sohn, who was once the leader of the now ruling Democratic Party, made his official bid on Wednesday at a press conference at the National Assembly, saying he will devote himself to the reform of South Korean politics.Eleven other members of the party had already revealed their ambitions to fill in the vacuum left by its former leader Ahn Cheol-soo.The party plans to receive more applicants until Thursday and then select six finalists through a primary set for Saturday.The party's new leader is set to be elected at a convention on September second.