Ruling, Major Opposition Parties Discuss Cooperation at Aug. Extra Session

The floor leaders of the ruling and major opposition parties have discussed possible bipartisan cooperation on the major bills to be deliberated during an extraordinary parliamentary session this month.In a press briefing on Wednesday, the ruling Democratic Party’s(DP) spokeswoman Park Kyung-mi announced the results of a meeting earlier in the day between DP Floor Leader Hong Young-pyo and his major opposition Liberty Korea Party counterpart Kim Sung-tae.Park said the two agreed to pass a bill that adds heat wave and cold snap to a list of state-recognized natural disasters, and agreed to pass a bill to raise the portion of shares nonfinancial firms can hold in financial firms.The spokeswoman said the two leaders will also make joint efforts to produce outcomes over the bills to benefit small business owners and improve regulations and innovation.The two also discussed measures to revise controversial parliamentary practices concerning the use of “special activities funds.”