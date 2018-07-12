New Minor Opposition Leader Calls for Reopening Inter-Korean Complex

The new leader of the minor opposition Party for Democracy and Peace has called for a swift resumption of the Gaeseong Industrial Complex.Chung Dong-young made the remark during a meeting with Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon at the government complex in Seoul on Wednesday, arguing that peace was open when the inter-Korean industrial park was open, but it has been shut since since the complex was shuttered.The party chairman, who also served as a unification minister, claimed that reopening the Gaeseong complex at an early date will push developments and relations on the peninsula forward, as agreed on during the inter-Korean summit in April.Chung said it will ultimately help the North to take the path of denuclearization more assuredly and lead to a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.