Seoul to Host First Inter-Korean Workers' Football Match in 3 Yrs

Photo : YONHAP News

The first amateur inter-Korean football match in three years will be held Saturday in Seoul.The organizing committee for the event, to be held between laborer groups of the two Koreas, revealed a detailed schedule of the main and concurrent events that will run from Friday through Sunday.The friendly competition will be held at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Sangam-dong at 4 p.m. on Saturday. The organizers expect around 30-thousand people will gather at the stadium to watch the game, including unionized workers from South and North Korea and citizens in Seoul.A 64-member delegation from the North will visit the South on Friday for the event and hold a press conference at Walkerhill Hotel in Seoul later in the day.This will be the first joint civilian event between the two Koreas since the inter-Korean summit in April, and it is expected to build momentum for further inter-Korean exchanges in the private sector.The two Koreas have held similar workers' football matches with the first in 1999 in the North’s capital Pyongyang, followed by another in Changwon in South Korea in 2007, with the last one held in Pyongyang in October 2015.