Justice Party Opposes Easing Regulations on Internet Bank Ownership

Photo : KBS News

The minor opposition Justice Party has criticized the ruling and major opposition parties’ agreement to push for legislation that makes it easier for non-financial firms to own Internet-only banks.Chairwoman Lee Jung-mi of the progressive party warned against the passage of a special law on Internet-only banks while appearing on a SBS program on Wednesday. She said it could spawn a financial crisis like the one involving local savings banks in 2011, in which many of them faced forced suspension due to ill management.Lee also said that once any rules stipulating the division of financial capital and industrial capital are eased, other non-financial companies will call for similar deregulation measures to help them own financial firms not confined to Internet-only banks.She urged the government to establish clear guidelines first, before hastily making any related moves and destabilizing the whole industry.Earlier in the day, the floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party and the major opposition Liberty Korea Party agreed to cooperate on passing the special law on Internet-only banks during an extra parliamentary session this month.