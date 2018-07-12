Heat-Related Patients Surpass 3,500 This Summer

Photo : KBS News

More than three-thousand-350 people have visited emergency rooms in hospital across South Korea due to a prolonged heatwave this summer.According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) on Wednesday, the number of people who have suffered from heat-related diseases since May 20th stood at three-thousand-536 as of Monday. Among them, 43 people died.The figure is the highest on record for patients with heat-related illnesses since related data was first compiled in 2011.The KCDC said, however, the number of ER visits due to the heat has been declining in recent days compared with two weeks earlier.