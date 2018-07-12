N. Korea's Top Diplomat Meets Iranian President

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho held talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran on Wednesday, just a day after U.S. President Donald Trump reimposed sanctions on the Middle Eastern nation.Iran's state-run media said that the North Korean foreign minister briefed Rouhani on the nuclear negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington.In the meeting, Ri criticized Washington for withdrawing from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and reimposing sanctions against Tehran.Ri then stressed the need to bolster relations between North Korea and Iran, adding it is the North's strategic policy to counter the U.S.’ unilateralism.According to the Iranian presidential office, Rouhani told the North Korean minister that in the international community, the U.S. is considered a country with little credibility that does not fulfill its duties and promises.The Iranian president said that Tehran and Pyongyang should further develop their friendly ties under the circumstances, expressing hope for expanding cooperation in every sector.The Iranian foreign ministry said that Ri personally requested the visit.