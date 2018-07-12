Ex-Presidential Chief of Staff Summoned in Probe of Judicial Abuse Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Former presidential chief of staff Kim Ki-choon has been summoned for questioning in the ongoing probe into a judicial abuse scandal.Kim, who served as aide to ousted former President Park Geun-hye, is set to appear at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.Prosecutors are investigating allegations the Supreme Court under the former Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae used politically sensitive trials as bargaining chips to win the Park government's support for the establishment of an appellate court.Kim is suspected of being involved in alleged deals between the presidential office and the National Court Administration under the top court regarding a lawsuit by Koreans forced into labor during the Japanese colonial era.Prosecutors are expected to grill Kim over these allegations and whether he had knowledge of any deal made between the top office and the court.On Monday, Kim was released from prison 562 days after being put behind bars for his involvement in the Park administration's blacklisting of artists critical of the government.