Governor Kim Summoned Again in Opinion Rigging Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo has been summoned again in a probe into the online opinion rigging scandal involving the blogger "druking."Kim appeared for questioning at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the office of a probe team led by Independent Counsel Huh Ik-bum.The former ruling Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker is alleged to have communicated with "druking," who led the manipulation of comments on online news stories in favor of the DP ahead of last year's presidential election.Kim is also suspected of attending the blogger's demonstration of a computer program designed to rig comments in November 2016, and offering the Osaka consulate general position to "druking" last December in exchange for seeking the blogger's support during this year's local elections.During the first round of questioning earlier this week, Kim is reported to have denied all the allegations against him.