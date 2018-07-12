Pres. Moon's Approval Rating Slips to Record Low

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in saw his approval rating this week slip to its lowest level since he took office in May last year.According to a Realmeter survey of one-thousand-507 adults taken between Monday and Wednesday, 58 percent of respondents said the president is doing a good job, down five-point-two percentage points from last week.Thirty-five-point-eight percent had negative assessments about the president’s performance, up five-point-four percentage points from last week. It also marks the first time Moon's approval rating dipped below the 60 percent mark.Realmeter assessed reports of Moon's close aide and South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo being questioned over the opinion rigging scandal and the government's disappointing response to the heat wave have likely affected the results.The survey had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-five percentage points.