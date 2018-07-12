UN Chief Open to Visiting N. Korea to Facilitate Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres says that he is willing to visit North Korea if there's a chance it could help facilitate the country's denuclearization.During his visit to Japan, the UN chief said in an interview with Japanese broadcaster NHK Wednesday that all possible means should be employed in order to achieve North Korea's denuclearization, including his potential visit.Regarding nuclear talks between the U.S. and the North, Guterres said that although there will be hiccups and ups and downs along the way, countries need to do all they can to bring about Pyongyang’s peaceful denuclearization.The UN head and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed in a meeting in Tokyo Wednesday that UN Security Council sanctions need to be kept in place on the North in order to fully dismantle Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons program.