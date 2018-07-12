Research Center for Japan's Wartime Sexual Enslavement to Open Fri.

Photo : YONHAP News

A research center to collect domestic and overseas records and support various projects on the history of Japan’s wartime sexual enslavement of Korean women will open this week.According to the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family Thursday, an opening ceremony for the research center under the state-run Women's Human Rights Institute of Korea will be held Friday.The research center will support various projects on tackling issues concerning victims of Japan’s sexual enslavement during World War Two, and excavate and translate records of the wartime atrocity that are scattered both at home and abroad.The center will also translate oral records from the victims into foreign languages so that they can be used for educational purposes and publish journals in Korean and English as well as organize academic forums.Up to hundreds of thousands of Asian women, many of whom were Korean, were forced to serve at frontline brothels for Japanese troops during World War Two.