Agriculture Minister Nominee Pledges to Stabilize Farm Produce Prices

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in's pick for the minister of agriculture, food and rural affairs says that he will work to stabilize the prices of farm produce and strengthen a financial safety net for farmers.In a parliamentary confirmation hearing held on Thursday, nominee Lee Kai-ho said that agricultural produce prices can remain steady through the expansion of a price stabilization system.He also proposed to establish a supply-demand management system that will control the size of farming land and the amount of production in key producing regions in accordance with price fluctuations.In the hearing, lawmakers questioned Lee on suspicions that his son had received undue favors when he applied for a job with a large corporation.He was also grilled about the allegedly illegal construction of a building on a patch of land jointly owned by his wife and her siblings.