Top Office Discusses Pres. Moon's Record-low Approval Rating

Photo : YONHAP News

The top office's senior officials convened a meeting on Thursday to discuss President Moon Jae-in’s record-low approval rating.A presidential official said that much self-reflection took place during the meeting chaired by Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok and that calls were made on the need to check whether the government is appropriately tackling issues related to people’s livelihood.A Realmeter survey released Thursday showed that 58 percent of respondents said the president is doing a good job, the lowest figure since Moon took office in May 2017.The official said participants shared the view that they must humbly accept the public's sentiment.According to the official, some participants said that the survey results suggest that the government’s response to tackle livelihood problems, including reducing the burden of electricity bills amid this summer's heat wave, was not carried out quickly enough from the perspective of the people.