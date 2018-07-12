Politics US Lawmaker: Countries Must Stop Violating N. Korea Sanctions

A U.S. lawmaker has said that countries must stop violating global sanctions on North Korea, in reference to allegations that North Korean coal was smuggled into South Korea.



Republican Congressman Ted Poe made this remark during a phone interview with Voice of America(VOA) that aired Thursday.



The congressman said that third-party sanctions should be imposed on all firms, including South Korean companies, implicated in the coal smuggling.



Regarding additional sanctions on Pyongyang pushed by the U.S. House of Representatives, Poe said discussions are under way involving measures to slap full sanctions on not only Chinese but other foreign financial institutions dealing with North Korea.



He said that more direct sanctions on North Korea are also being discussed.



Poe serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee as chairman of the Subcommittee on Terrorism, Nonproliferation and Trade.