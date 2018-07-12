Economy KOSPI Closes Thursday Up 0.10%

South Korean stocks ended higher on Thursday as China revealed that it would retaliate against the latest round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOPSI) ended the day point-10 percent higher after gaining two-point-26 points. It closed the day at two-thousand-303-point-71.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining five-point-67 points, or point-72 percent, to close the day at 789-point-48.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened two-point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-117-point-two won.