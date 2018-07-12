Two Koreas to Hold High-Level Talks on Mon.

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea will hold their first high-level bilateral talks in more than two months next week to discuss follow-ups to the agreements from April’s inter-Korean summit.Seoul’s Unification Ministry said on Thursday that the North proposed early in the day they hold high-level talks on the North Korean side of the truce village of Panmunjeom on Monday, to which the South agreed.The ministry said that the North cited the necessity to discuss the implementation of the Panmunjeom Declaration as well as issues related with preparations for another inter-Korean summit.There is speculation that the new summit may be held as early as late this month to break the seeming deadlock on the negotiations between the North and the U.S. over Pyongyang’s denuclearization.During the high-level inter-Korean talks, the fourth of their kind this year, the two sides are also expected to discuss cultural and sports exchanges, including the prospective performance of a North Korean art troupe in Seoul.The plan to hold an inter-Korean basketball friendly in Seoul will also likely be discussed during the talks. Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon is expected to lead the South Korean delegation at the talks.