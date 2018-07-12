Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Two Generals at Controversial Intel Unit Called Back to Army

Write: 2018-08-09 17:42:41Update: 2018-08-09 19:23:06

Two Generals at Controversial Intel Unit Called Back to Army

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Defense Ministry has terminated the assignments of two generals at the military intelligence unit at the heart of a scandal over its consideration of martial law contingency plans under the former Park Geun-hye administration. 

A ministry official said Thursday that the move was made at the instruction of President Moon Jae-in against those implicated in the Defense Security Command's illegal activities.
 
Accordingly, the DSC's chief-of-staff So Gang-won and Brigadier General and the command's deputy head Ki Woo-jin, both believed to have led the drawing up of the documents, have reported back to the Army. 

The ministry plans to call all four-thousand-200 members of the DSC back to the Army and then allow only 70 percent of them to return after the command is reborn through reform measures.  

A special military probe team is investigating DSC documents revealing the unit prepared to implement martial law last year during the massive candlelight rallies against then-President Park.
List

Editor's Pick