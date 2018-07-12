Two Generals at Controversial Intel Unit Called Back to Army

South Korea's Defense Ministry has terminated the assignments of two generals at the military intelligence unit at the heart of a scandal over its consideration of martial law contingency plans under the former Park Geun-hye administration.
A ministry official said Thursday that the move was made at the instruction of President Moon Jae-in against those implicated in the Defense Security Command's illegal activities.
Accordingly, the DSC's chief-of-staff So Gang-won and Brigadier General and the command's deputy head Ki Woo-jin, both believed to have led the drawing up of the documents, have reported back to the Army.
The ministry plans to call all four-thousand-200 members of the DSC back to the Army and then allow only 70 percent of them to return after the command is reborn through reform measures.
A special military probe team is investigating DSC documents revealing the unit prepared to implement martial law last year during the massive candlelight rallies against then-President Park.