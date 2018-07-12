Two Generals at Controversial Intel Unit Called Back to Army

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Defense Ministry has terminated the assignments of two generals at the military intelligence unit at the heart of a scandal over its consideration of martial law contingency plans under the former Park Geun-hye administration.A ministry official said Thursday that the move was made at the instruction of President Moon Jae-in against those implicated in the Defense Security Command's illegal activities.Accordingly, the DSC's chief-of-staff So Gang-won and Brigadier General and the command's deputy head Ki Woo-jin, both believed to have led the drawing up of the documents, have reported back to the Army.The ministry plans to call all four-thousand-200 members of the DSC back to the Army and then allow only 70 percent of them to return after the command is reborn through reform measures.A special military probe team is investigating DSC documents revealing the unit prepared to implement martial law last year during the massive candlelight rallies against then-President Park.