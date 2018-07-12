Bereaved Families Appeal 1st Damage Suit Ruling over Sewol Sinking

The bereaved families of the victims of the Sewol ferry sinking have appealed the court’s ruling seeking recognition of more state responsibility for the tragedy.The legal representative for the families submitted an appeal to the Seoul Central District Court on Thursday against its earlier verdict, arguing the ruling lacked acknowledgement of the government’s responsibility for failing to rescue more people.A total of 228 parents and grandparents of the victims are joining the appeal. The government, as one of the defendants in the case, is required to decide whether or not to appeal the first trial’s decision by Friday. The ferry's operator, the other defendant, already appealed it last week.Last month, the court ruled on the damage suit brought by some 350 bereaved family members, holding the government responsible over the 2014 disaster that killed 304 people.Citing the state's and the operator’s negligence in safety maintenance of the vessel, the court ordered the defendants to provide 200 million won to each victim and 40 million won to the parents of the high school students who died.The families claim it was only partial recognition of the government’s liabilities, which combined to cause the fatal incident, including ineffective rescue efforts and malfunctioning commanding systems from the state control tower.