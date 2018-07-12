N. Korea, China Contact for More Cooperation on Tourism

Photo : YONHAP News

Cooperation between North Korea and China in the tourism sector is kicking into high gear again.According to a source in Beijing on Thursday, senior officials from the North’s aviation authorities and the North’s state-run airliner, Air Koryo, visited China last month.They met with the representatives of a major travel agency in Guangdong Province and agreed to work together for tourism packages sending Chinese to North Korea.The source said their contact suggests talks on cooperation between the two sides have already progressed to a significant extent.The source speculated the Chinese government facilitated the contact to help the North overcome its foreign currency shortages.