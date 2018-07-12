Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has refrained from discussing Washington’s possible punitive measures over the alleged recent import of North Korean coal, citing its ongoing probe into the case.Foreign Ministry Spokesman Noh Kyu-duk relayed the government’s stance on Thursday, responding to a question on whether any discussions have been held with the U.S. over its possible sanction measures.The spokesman said Seoul is communicating with the U.S., adding when the result of the investigation comes out, it will hold necessary discussions with related governments.A Foreign Ministry official said South Korea and the U.S. are conducting a joint investigation into the matter, stressing there are no differences in opinions between the two allies in regards to the issue.