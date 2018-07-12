Two Koreas Discuss Joint On-Site Inspections on Railways in N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea have agreed to conduct extensive joint on-site inspections on railways in the North later this month.It was one of the agreements reached on Thursday during talks at the inter-Korean transit office on the western side of the border.The two sides held a second round of discussions on their plans to modernize and connect railways over the inter-Korean border as agreed upon in June.An official from Seoul’s Unification Ministry said the joint inspection will be pursued at the end of this month, adding they agreed to confirm other details regarding the joint task, including the participants and scope of the inspection, through written discussions at a later date.The two Koreas conducted preliminary joint inspections last month on the sections of the railway along the North's eastern and western regions.