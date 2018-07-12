Pres. Office Vows Thorough Efforts to Prepare for High-Level Inter-Korean Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's presidential office has decided to thoroughly prepare for another round of high-level inter-Korean talks.In a press release on Thursday, the top office announced the result of a National Security Council meeting earlier in the day.It said the council members welcomed Pyongyang’s proposal to hold high-level talks on Monday for the implementation of the Panmunjeom Declaration and vowed efforts to get ready for it.The council also discussed the government’s ongoing investigation into the alleged shipment of North Korean coal to South Korea and decided to take proper measures in accordance with related laws.An ongoing hostage situation involving a South Korean national in Libya was also discussed with the government seeking to take every effort available, including the dispatch of a special envoy to the North African country, to win his release.