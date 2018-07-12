Congolese Group Opposes Export of S. Korean Electronic Voting System

A group of Congolese nationals living in South Korea are urging the South Korean election watchdog to block the planned export of a South Korean touchscreen voting system to their home country, citing its possible use in election fraud.According to the National Election Commission(NEC), the group, calling themselves “Freedom Fighters,” visited the commission on Thursday and delivered their requests to NEC’s Secretary General Kim Dae-nyeon.They called on the NEC to dissuade the South Korean maker of the electronic voting system from selling the device, arguing institutional absence in the Democratic Republic of Congo regarding electronic voting systems and digital illiteracy among many Congolese will make the systems susceptible to rigging.Earlier, the election watchdog of the African country, CENI, signed a deal to purchase the system from Gyeonggi Province-located Miru Systems to use it for elections beginning the presidential election slated for December.