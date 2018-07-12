Governor Kim Questioned for Second Time in Opinion Rigging Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo returned home early Friday morning after being grilled for more than 20 hours in a probe on his alleged involvement in an opinion rigging scandal.Departing the office of the independent counsel team in southern Seoul at around 5:20 a.m., Kim told reporters that he fully cooperated with the team's second round of questioning.The governor, who is denying all allegations against him, said that it is time for the prosecutors to issue a reasonable and fair probe result without any political considerations.Kim was questioned alongside the influential blogger Kim Dong-won, better known by his online alias "druking," in a joint questioning session by special investigators late Thursday.The former ruling Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker is alleged to have communicated with "druking," who led the manipulation of comments on online news stories in favor of the DP ahead of last year's presidential election.The blogger claims that Kim came to his office in Paju in November 2016 and gave tacit approval to use a computer program designed to rig comments after his group demonstrated how to use it. The governor denies the allegation, saying that he visited the office that day, but the demonstration never happened.The special prosecutors reportedly focused on verifying the conflicting statements during the joint questioning that lasted for more than three hours.