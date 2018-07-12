Confirmation Hearing Report Adopted for Agriculture Minister Nominee

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has adopted a confirmation hearing report on agriculture minister nominee Lee Gae-ho, clearing the way for his appointment.Rep. Hwang Ju-hong, the chief of the parliamentary committee on agriculture, food, rural affairs, oceans and fisheries, said on Thursday that the committee adopted the report without disagreement.Opposition parties focused on checking Lee's ethical qualifications during the confirmation hearing that day.Lee is the sixth ruling Democratic Party lawmaker to be nominated for a minister post under the Moon Jae-in government.