Politics

Finance Ministry: Export-Led Recovery Continues Amid Uncertainties

Write: 2018-08-10 11:59:32Update: 2018-08-10 13:35:07

Photo : KBS News

The Finance Ministry says the South Korean economy is continuing its recovery due largely to a rise in exports.  

However, the ministry also warned in its monthly economic assessment report on Friday that uncertainties are increasing over the U.S.-China trade conflict and falls in production and facility investment.

Exports surpassed 50 billion dollars for five months in a row in July thanks to robust demand for petroleum products, steel and semiconductors. But industrial output in June fell point-seven percent on-month and facility investment dipped five-point-nine percent. 

The ministry said it will focus on creating jobs by stepping up its innovation-led growth plan while managing risks.
