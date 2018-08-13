Gov't-led Research Center on Sex Slavery Issue Opens Friday

Photo : KBS News

A government-led research center that will take charge of studies related to the issue of Japan's wartime sexual slavery was launched Friday.The center will oversee all research and data gathering activities that were sporadically conducted by the private sector until now.It will also compile records into a database and provide translations so the information can be viewed by the international community.The president of the new organization Kim Chang-rok said that while support for victims has been the main task so far, the center will go beyond that and spearhead state-led efforts into more in-depth studies on the wartime issue.The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family said it will seek to establish the center as a special status corporation to ensure its stable operation.