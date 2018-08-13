PM to Attend Opening Ceremony of Jakarta Asian Games

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon will attend the opening ceremony of the Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games kicking off in Indonesia on August 18th.The Prime Minister's Office also said that Lee will stay in Indonesia until the 20th for a three-day stay.He will attend the opening ceremony on the 18th and watch a number of South Korean athletes compete over the following days. Lee will watch the inter-Korean basketball team play on the 20th.South and North Korea will march together in the opening and closing ceremonies of the Asian Games. The two Koreas have also fielded unified teams for women's basketball, canoe and boat racing.In congratulatory remarks earlier this week for South Korean athletes competing in Indonesia, Lee said the joint march and joint teams with North Korea will be a valuable experience.He asked the players to get along well with their North Korean counterparts both inside and outside of the stadium.