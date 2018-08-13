Koreas Finalize Delegation List for Monday Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea have finalized their delegation lists for high-level inter-Korean talks scheduled Monday.According to the Ministry of Unification on Saturday, Minister Cho Myoung-gyon will lead the South Korean delegation that includes Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung and two officials from the presidential office and the prime minister's office.The North Korean side is headed by Ri Son-gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, which handles inter-Korean affairs.The committee's vice chairman will also attend as well as three other North Korean officials from state agencies related to railway transport, the environment and inter-Korean economic cooperation.The two Koreas earlier agreed to hold a high-level meeting on Monday at the North's request on the northern side of the Panmunjeom border village.During the talks, the two sides will review the implementation of the April inter-Korean summit agreement and also discuss preparations for another summit between their leaders.