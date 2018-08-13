Ha Jung-woo Becomes 4th Actor to Draw 100 Million Moviegoers

Photo : YONHAP News

Ha Jung-woo has become the fourth South Korean actor whose past films have attracted a combined 100 million moviegoers.The newly released "Along With the Gods: ” starring Ha has sold over seven-point-seven million tickets so far. As a result, Ha has joined the prestigious club of film stars holding the "100 million" title.Actors Oh Dal-su, Song Kang-ho and Hwang Jung-min are the three who currently hold the title.Ha, who has appeared in 25 films since his debut, became the youngest actor to hold the "100 million" title.