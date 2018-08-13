Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Culture

Ha Jung-woo Becomes 4th Actor to Draw 100 Million Moviegoers

Write: 2018-08-11 14:31:44Update: 2018-08-11 14:39:49

Ha Jung-woo Becomes 4th Actor to Draw 100 Million Moviegoers

Photo : YONHAP News

Ha Jung-woo has become the fourth South Korean actor whose past films have attracted a combined 100 million moviegoers.

The newly released "Along With the Gods: ” starring Ha has sold over seven-point-seven million tickets so far. As a result, Ha has joined the prestigious club of film stars holding the "100 million" title. 

Actors Oh Dal-su, Song Kang-ho and Hwang Jung-min are the three who currently hold the title. 

Ha, who has appeared in 25 films since his debut, became the youngest actor to hold the "100 million" title.
List

Editor's Pick